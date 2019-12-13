NEFT Transactions Available 24/7 From 16 December, Check Details

The Reserve Bank of India has announced the start of a 24/7 transaction facility from 16 December through the National Electronic Funds Transfer System (NEFT) to promote digital transactions.

In a statement on 6 December (Friday), the RBI said that soon the transaction facility under NEFT will be available seven days a week, including holidays. Till now, transactions from NEFT were done between 8 am and 7 pm on normal days and from 8 am to 1 pm on the first and third Saturdays. No transactions could be conducted on second and fourth Saturdays and even on Sundays.

The Reserve Bank has asked people to keep sufficient funds in their current accounts at all times so that it does not disrupt any kind of NEFT transactions.