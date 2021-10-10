Worth $100.6 Billion, Mukesh Ambani Enters Exclusive 'Global Club' of 11

What's common between Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk? They for sure are big-ticket billionaires, but what ties them together is their presence in an imagined club of global individuals with a fortune north of $100 billion or more.

In short, the 64-year-old Ambani, who's also Asia's richest, has now entered an imagined group of 11 men worth $100 billion or more, after the former's Reliance Industries witnessed a record jump in stock prices on Friday, 8 October.