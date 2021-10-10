Worth $100.6 Billion, Mukesh Ambani Enters Exclusive 'Global Club' of 11
Ambani is now worth $100.6 billion, after his wealth increased by $23.8 billion this year.
What's common between Mukesh Ambani, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk? They for sure are big-ticket billionaires, but what ties them together is their presence in an imagined club of global individuals with a fortune north of $100 billion or more.
In short, the 64-year-old Ambani, who's also Asia's richest, has now entered an imagined group of 11 men worth $100 billion or more, after the former's Reliance Industries witnessed a record jump in stock prices on Friday, 8 October.
Ambani had inherited his late father's oil-refining and petrochemicals businesses in 2005 and has since expanded his empire by foraying into sectors like retail, technology, and e-commerce. Started in 2016, his business' telecommunications arm, popularly known as Jio, is the dominant service provider in India.
Ambani's retail and technology ventures raised about $27 billion last year, selling stakes to investors ranging from Facebook and Google to KKR & Co and Silver Lake.
The Pecking Order of Wealth
But who are the other 10 billionaires in the exclusive club? Here's a cue from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
Elon Musk – $222.1 Billion
Jeff Bezos – $190.8 Billion
Bernard Arnault – $155.6 Billion
Bill Gates – $127.9 Billion
Larry Page – $124.5 Billion
Mark Zuckerberg – $123.0 Billion
Sergey Brin – $120.1 Billion
Larry Ellison – $108.3 Billion
Steve Ballmer – $105.7 Billion
Warren Buffett – $103.4 Billion
Mukesh Ambani – $100.6 Billion
