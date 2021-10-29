IRCTC Shares Rebound After Railway Ministry Scraps Decision on Convenience Fee

Shares of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) saw a marked recovery on Friday, 29 October, morning after the government reversed a decision wherein the company was asked to share 50 percent of the convenience fee revenue with the Ministry of Railways.

The Railways had on Thursday ordered IRCTC to share 50 percent of the revenue earned from convenience fee collected by the company, effective from 1 November.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to withdraw the decision on IRCTC convenience fee," the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management tweeted on Friday morning.