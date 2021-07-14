Mastercard Restricted from Onboarding New Customers from 22 July: RBI
Mastercard was found to be non-compliant with the 'directions on storage of payment system data', the RBI said
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has put curbs on Mastercard Asia-Pacific from onboarding any new domestic customers onto its card network (debit, credit or prepaid), with effect from 22 July 2021.
According to a statement by the central bank, the curbs were imposed as the financial services company was found non-compliant with the 'directions on storage of payment system data', despite being given considerable time and opportunity.
Clarifying that the order would not affect existing Mastercard card customers, the RBI directed the firm to advise all-card issuing banks and non-banks to follow the order.
(With inputs from BloombergQuint.)
