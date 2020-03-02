Opening Bell: Sensex Up by 752 Points, Nifty Above 11,400
Indian equities had a positive start on Monday, 2 March.
The Sensex is up 752.84 points or 1.97 percent at 39,050.13, and the Nifty up 222.50 points or 1.99 percent at 11,424.30. About 827 shares have advanced, 152 shares declined, and 36 shares were unchanged at 9:18 am, according to Moneycontrol.
The Indian rupee opened higher by 10 paise at 71.07 per dollar on Monday versus Friday's close at 72.17.
Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Vedanta, IOC, NTPC, Hindalco, and UPL are among major gainers on the Indices.
