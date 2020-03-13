Markets Plunge: Navigating the Uncertainty, With Ridham Desai

The Indian benchmark indices plunged over 10 percent in the opening trade on Friday, 13 March, hitting their lower circuit levels, as new coronavirus-led recession fears triggered panic selling.

The stock exchanges had also halted trading for 45 minutes within 15 minutes for market opening.

According to market participants, volatility heightened in global markets as benchmarks the world over went into panic mode, triggering a manic selloff, PTI reported.