LIC IPO Subscribed Nearly Three Times on Final Day of Bidding

The portion set aside for policyholders was subscribed 5.97 times, employees bid 4.31 times the allotted quota, and retail investors 1.94 times, while the reserved portion of qualified institutional buyers was booked 2.83 times and that of non-institutional investors 2.8 times, as per reports.

Policyholders were offered a discount of Rs 60 per share, while employees and retail investors were offered shares at Rs 45.

The issue offer of the LIC was in the price band of Rs 902 to Rs 949 per share and LIC is likely to be listed on 17 May.