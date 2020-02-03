LIC Unions Begin ‘Lunch Break’ Protest Against Divestment on 3 Feb

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Unions across the country have reportedly begun agitations and protests against the government's Budget 2020 decision to divest part of its stake.

According to a report by The News Minute (TNM), three employee unions of the country's largest life insurer, on Monday, 3 February, organised agitations during lunch breaks at all 2,048 branches, 114 divisional offices and eight zonal offices.

A similar protest is expected on Tuesday as well, the report said.

The three organisations represent nearly 90 percent of LIC's total workforce, the TNM report said.