Expecting Support Measures in Budget to Push Leather Exports: CLE

Citing a data published by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCI &S), he said leather footwear constitutes about 39 percent in value terms in global import of footwear and 14 percent in volume terms in the global export. He said the council has planned a series of events to attract global buyers.

"The 35th edition of India International Leather Fair (IILF) will be held at Chennai from 31 January - 3 February. It will display entire range of products relating to leather industry from raw material to finished products besides machinery, chemicals, and components," he added.

Ahmed said this fair serves as a platform for not only sourcing but also understanding the latest trends in technologies.