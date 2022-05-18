Jack Ma-Led Alibaba Group Exits Paytm Mall, Sells 43.32% Stake Back to Company

The Jack Ma-led Alibaba Group, which was the largest investor in Paytm Mall, has unloaded its complete stake and exited Paytm E-commerce Pvt. Ltd (PEPL), the parent of Paytm Mall, according to a report by Mint. This comes five years after it made its largest investment in India's e-commerce market.

Alibaba sold a 28.34 percent stake, while its subsidiary Ant Financials offloaded another 14.98 percent. The group has sold a combined 43.32 percent stake for Rs 42 crore. The shares were bought back by Paytm E-commerce.

This move values the company at a lowly Rs 100 crore, when compared to its most recent $3 billion (Rs 21,000 crore) valuation during its last round of fundraising in 2020, reported Mint.