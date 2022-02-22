IRCTC and BFSL Co-launched a Contactless Credit Card for Railway Customers
Know about the various benefits of holding the IRCTC BoB RuPay contactless credit card.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) along with Bank of Baroda Financial Solutions Limited (BFSL) has launched the IRTC BoB RuPay contactless credit card to offer the benefit of maximum savings to their frequent railway travellers.
The passengers will get the AC class tickets at a discount if they use the BoB credit card to make their IRCTC bookings. Besides, the cardholders will also get discounts and benefits while they shop for things from groceries.
The IRCTC BoB card can also be used for international transactions and ATMs of the JCB network.
During the launch of the card, NPCI chief operating officer, Praveena Rai said," There are more than 7-7.5 lakh ticket bookings on a daily basis on IRCTC. This is am opportune time to launch this card as we come back to normal travel after two years of low travel. We are really looking forward to getting the benefit from this proposition. We are looking towards moving on to RuPay credit cards now."
IRCTC and BFSL Co-launched a Contactless Credit Card: Benefits
Reward points (up to 40) if you book 1 AC, 2 AC, 3AC, CC or EC tickets through the IRCTC website or any other mobile app.
One percent transaction fee is waived off for all the transactions while booking the train tickets.
You will be offered 1,000 reward points on a single purchase of Rs 1,000 within 45 days of the card issuance.
Four reward pints will be offered on every Rs 100 spent in the grocery or departmental stores and two reward points for other categories.
Four complimentary visits to the partnered railway lounges per year.
One percent fuel surcharge across all petrol pumps in India.
The customers can redeem their reward points on the IRCTC website and the mobile apps by linking their loyalty number with the IRCTC login details. The loyalty number will be printed on the credit card itself.
