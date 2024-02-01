Lakshadweep to be Major Tourist Spot: Sitharaman's Tourism Pitch in Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, 1 February, said that Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea will be developed as a major tourism hub.
During her sixth Budget speech, Sitharaman said, "To address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep."
She said that the move will also help in in generating jobs.
Sitharaman added that that the G20 Presidency has presented India to a global audience, making the country an attractive destination for business tourism.
"Our middle class also now aspires to travel and explore. Tourism, including spiritual tourism, has tremendous opportunities for local entrepreneurship," FM Sitharaman said, while presenting the last Budget of the Modi 2.0 govt, before general elections are expected to take place in April-May.
Highlights for Tourism Sector:
FM Sitharaman said:
States to take up comprehensive development of iconic tourist centers.
Branding and marketing tourist hubs at global scale.
A framework for rating of the centers based on quality of facilities and services to be established.
Long-term interest free loans will be provided to states for financing development.
Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted pictures of his visit to the Lakshadweep Islands, in a move to promote domestic tourism.
