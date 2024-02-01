Lakshadweep to be Major Tourist Spot: Sitharaman's Tourism Pitch in Budget 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha on Thursday, 1 February, said that Lakshadweep Islands in the Arabian Sea will be developed as a major tourism hub.

During her sixth Budget speech, Sitharaman said, "To address the emerging fervour for domestic tourism, projects for port connectivity, tourism infrastructure, and amenities will be taken up on our islands, including Lakshadweep."

She said that the move will also help in in generating jobs.

Sitharaman added that that the G20 Presidency has presented India to a global audience, making the country an attractive destination for business tourism.