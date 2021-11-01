Informal Economy Shrinks From 52% to 15-20% of GDP in 3 Years: SBI Report

"Next is the E-Shram portal, which is the first-ever national database of unorganised workers. 5.3 crore unorganised workers (Oct 27/ and counting) have registered in the first two months after its launch, with 62% of workers belonging to the age-group of 18-40 years and 92.0% registered workers having monthly income of less than Rs 10,000," the report observes.

Data shows that the states that accounted for a major chunk of the total registration were West Bengal, Odisha, and Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, while workers from the agricultural sector accounted for 55 percent of the registrations, those from the construction sector contributed to 13 percent of the registrations.