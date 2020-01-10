Industrial Production Growth Positive, Expands by 1.8% in Nov
Having contracted for three months in a row, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 1.8 percent in November mainly on account of improvement in the manufacturing sector, said government data on Friday, 10 January.
The IIP growth in November 2018 was 0.2 percent.
According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 percent as against a contraction of 0.7 percent in the same month last year.
Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 percent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018. Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent in the year ago month.
The data for the November month further revealed that production of capital goods, a barometer of investment, contracted by 8.6 percent. This compares with a contraction of 4.1 per cent in November 2018.
Also, there was a contraction of 3.5 percent in the infrastructure and construction goods segment.
While consumer durable output was in the negative territory, the consumer non-durable segment or FMCG goods recorded a small growth of 2 percent (against contraction of 0.3 per cent in November 2018).
Commenting on the data, Rumki Majumdar, Economist, Deloitte India said the latest IIP numbers came as a relief to the market and policy makers as the activity in the industry sector showed some traction.
On a month-on-month basis, growth has been broad-based with capital and durable goods showing considerable improvement, Majumdar said, and added that relative to the previous year, growth in manufacturing has been impressive, although it could not build on the past month's growth momentum.
Karan Mehrishi, Lead Economist at Acuité Ratings & Research, said, “Minor recovery in the IIP is a function of a favourable base effect, which will continue to benefit until the end of the financial year. On these lines, manufacturing, which was contracting continuously for the previous three months has received a fillip from the contraction in November 2018 (base year). Segments without such benefit are maintaining their negative outlook, baring consumer non-durables (use based).”
The industry group 'manufacture of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials' has shown the highest positive growth of 23.2 percent followed by 12.9 percent in ‘manufacture of basic metals'.
On the other hand, the industry group 'other manufacturing' has shown the highest negative growth of (-) 13.5 per cent followed by (-) 12.6 per cent in ‘manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers'.
