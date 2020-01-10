Industrial Production Growth Positive, Expands by 1.8% in Nov

Having contracted for three months in a row, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a growth of 1.8 percent in November mainly on account of improvement in the manufacturing sector, said government data on Friday, 10 January.

The IIP growth in November 2018 was 0.2 percent.

According to the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the growth in the manufacturing sector was 2.7 percent as against a contraction of 0.7 percent in the same month last year.

Electricity generation turned negative (-) 5 percent as against a growth of 5.1 per cent in November 2018. Mining sector output decelerated to 1.7 percent from 2.7 percent in the year ago month.