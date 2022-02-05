IndiGo Co-Founder Rahul Bhatia Named MD as Airline Reports Rs 129.8 Cr Profit

Airline major IndiGo seems to be gearing up for the challenge of greater competition in India's skies by appointing its co-founder and promoter – Rahul Bhatia – as the Managing Director on Friday, 4 February, to focus on expanding the airline's presence in India and international markets.

The appointment comes at a time when the Tata Group has taken over Air India and a new budget carrier, Akasa Air, is slated to commence operations.

Besides, the development assumes more significance since lesser COVID restrictions are expected to trigger massive demand, not just in the domestic but even in the international market segment.

Notably, the appointment also indicates a truce between the airline's co-founder and promoters – Rahul Bhatia and Rakesh Gangwal – after a dispute over shareholders agreement.