Indian Investor Ruchir Sharma Quits Morgan Stanley After 25 Years
Ruchir Sharma is retiring as the chief global strategist of Morgan Stanley, after 25 years of service.
Indian investor Ruchir Sharma is retiring as the chief global strategist of Morgan Stanley, news agency Reuters reported. Sharma will be leaving the bank after 25 years of service.
Sharma, who had joined Morgan Stanley in 1996, had been heading the emerging markets equity team for the American multinational investment bank and financial services company.
Bloomberg named Sharma one of the top 50 Most Influential people in the world in October 2015.
Amy Oldenburg has been appointed as his successor to the post of head of emerging markets equity, as per Reuters. Oldenburg, who has been serving at the company for over two decades, had been holding the position of chief operations officer, overseeing emerging markets equity.
