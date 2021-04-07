With Ambani, Adani, India at Rank 3 on Billionaires’ List: Forbes

With 140 billionaires, India is home to the third-highest number of billionaires in the world, as per a Forbes magazine list, which names with the likes of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

The two countries on the list with more billionaires than India were the United States (US) and China.

India’s Mukesh Ambani has also replaced Chinese business tycoon Jack Ma as Asia’s richest person on the list this year.