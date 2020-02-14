India’s Trade Deficit Widens to $15.2 Bn, Exports Dip 1.66% in Jan
A general view of a container terminal is seen at Mundra Port in the western Indian state of Gujarat.(Photo: Reuters)

PTI
The country's exports contracted for the sixth month in a row by 1.66 percent in January to 25.97 billion dollars, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday, 14 February.

Imports too declined by 0.75 percent to 41.14 billion dollars, leaving a trade deficit of 15.17 billion dollars during the month under review.

The trade deficit was 15.05 billion dollars in January 2019.

During April-January 2019-20, exports slipped 1.93 percent to 265.26 billion dollars, imports declined by 8.12 percent to 398.53 billion dollars, leaving a trade deficit of 133.27 billion dollars.

