India’s Trade Deficit Widens to $15.2 Bn, Exports Dip 1.66% in Jan
The country's exports contracted for the sixth month in a row by 1.66 percent in January to 25.97 billion dollars, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday, 14 February.
The trade deficit was 15.05 billion dollars in January 2019.
During April-January 2019-20, exports slipped 1.93 percent to 265.26 billion dollars, imports declined by 8.12 percent to 398.53 billion dollars, leaving a trade deficit of 133.27 billion dollars.
