India’s June Consumer Price Index at 6.09%: Government Data
The country’s consumer food price index showed a decelerating trend.
India's retail or consumer price index stood at 6.09 percent in June 2020, official data showed on Monday, 13 July.
Accordingly, the urban CPI stood at 5.91 percent and rural at 6.20 percent .
However, the National Statistical Office did not share the corresponding data on CPI or retail inflation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, the country’s consumer food price index showed a decelerating trend. It declined to 7.87 percent in June from 9.20 percent in May. The CFPI’s readings measure change in retail prices of food products.
Meanwhile, the Indian stock market trimmed most of its initial gains on Monday in a largely volatile trade session.
The BSE Sensex, which surged as much as 429 points to cross the 37,000-mark, ended just 99.36 points or 0.27 points higher at 36,693.69.
The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at 10,802.70, higher by 34.65 points or 0.32 percent from its previous close.
Among the stocks, RIL continued its bull run as it touched a new high of Rs 1,947 per share and also became the first Indian company with a market capitalisation of over Rs 12 lakh crore.
At the end of the day's trade, RIL's market cap was at over Rs 12.26 lakh crore. Its shares on the BSE closed at Rs 1,934.30, higher by Rs 55.80 or 2.97 per cent from its previous close.
(With inputs from IANS.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.