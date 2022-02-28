India's GDP Growth Slows to 5.4% in Q3, Likely To Grow at 8.9% in FY22

India's economy expanded at 5.4 percent in the October-December 2021 period as compared to a growth of 8.4 percent in the previous quarter, government data released on Monday, 28 February, showed.

However, India's GDP is estimated to grow at 8.9 percent in 2021-22 as compared to a contraction of 6.6 percent in 2020-21, the National Statistical Office said.

According to the NSO, GDP at constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 147.72 lakh crore, as against the first revised estimate of GDP for the year 2020-21 of Rs 135.58 lakh crore.

Nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in the year 2021-22 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 236.44 lakh crore, as against Rs 198.01 lakh crore in 2020-21, showing a growth rate of 19.4 percent.