India's foreign exchange reserves rose by over $3.436 billion during the week ended 29 May.According to the RBI’s weekly statistical supplement, the overall forex reserves increased to $493.480 billion from $490.044 billion reported for the week ended on 22 May.India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, special drawing rights (SDRs) and India's reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged higher by $3.503 billion to $455.208 billion.However, the value of the country's gold reserves decreased by $97 million to $32.682 billion. Besides, the SDR value remained flat at $1.432 billion.The country's reserve position with the IMF increased by $31 million to $4.158 billion.‘Commentary on Economic Mismanagement’: Chidambaram on GDP Dip We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.