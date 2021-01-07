India’s GDP May Contract by 7.7% in FY21: Govt in Advance Estimate
The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7% as compared to the growth rate of 4.2% in 2019-20.
India's first advance estimate of national income on Thursday, 7 January, showed a contraction of 7.7 percent in real GDP for FY21. On a year-on-year basis, Asia's third largest economy had grown by 4.2 percent in 2019-20.
"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore, released on 31 May 2020," the First Advance Estimates of National Income for financial year 2020-21 said.
"The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7 percent as compared to the growth rate of 4.2 percent in 2019-20," it added.
As per the estimate, real GVA at basic prices is estimated at Rs 123.39 lakh crore in 2020-21, as against Rs 133.01 lakh crore in 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7.2 percent.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.