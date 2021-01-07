India’s GDP May Contract by 7.7% in FY21: Govt in Advance Estimate

India's first advance estimate of national income on Thursday, 7 January, showed a contraction of 7.7 percent in real GDP for FY21. On a year-on-year basis, Asia's third largest economy had grown by 4.2 percent in 2019-20.

"Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the provisional estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore, released on 31 May 2020," the First Advance Estimates of National Income for financial year 2020-21 said.

"The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7 percent as compared to the growth rate of 4.2 percent in 2019-20," it added.