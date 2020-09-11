India Falls by 25 Spots, Ranks 105th in Economic Freedom Index

“India reported marginal decrease in size of government (from 8.22 to 7.16), legal system and property rights (from 5.17 to 5.06), freedom to trade internationally (6.08 to 5.71) and regulation of credit, labour and business (6.63 to 6.53),” the report said.

In the above-mentioned system, a score closer to 10 indicates greater economic freedom.