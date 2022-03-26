India Hits $400 Billion Goods Export Mark: How Did We Do It & Is It a Big Deal?

Compared with the April-February period for the previous year, India's merchandise exports grew by 46.09 percent.

There are a number of sectors which performed well and even beyond expectations.

Petroleum product exports saw the greatest rise in percentage terms thanks to increased crude prices. Comparing February 2022 to February 2021, the increase was 88.14 percent, from $2471.16 million to $4649.24 million. Over the April-February period, the growth was a staggering 147.6 percent increase.

In absolute numbers, engineering goods exports raked in the most money, with February 2022 figures coming in at $9,321.78 million, an increase of 32.04 percent year on year. Over the April-February period, they grew by 49.7 percent.

Electronic goods exports grew by 42.8 percent over the April-February period, while gems and jewellery exports increased by 57.3 percent.

The agriculture sector had its best ever year in terms of volume of exports, "with India emerging as a major global supplier of food / essential agriculture products" according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.