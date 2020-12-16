Income Tax Returns: Check Revised Instructions for Form 2,3,5,6,7

To help taxpayers and make income tax filing experience smooth, the Income Tax Department has made significant changes to the taxation structure. These changes will make the taxation system automated and interlink other fiscal systems with it for better financial analysis.

Below are the form-wise instructions issued by the Income Tax Department to fill the ITRs:

ITR-2

Eligibility – For an Individual or HUF not eligible to file ITR-1 and not having income from business or profession.

ITR-3

Eligibility – For an Individual or HUF not eligible to file ITR-1, ITR2 or ITR-4 and having income from business or profession.

Filing Instruction – In case of an assessee, whose accounts are liable to be audited under Section 44AB, it is mandatory to file the digitally signed return. In case of an assessee who is required to furnish audit report under Sections 10AA, 44AB, 44DA, 50B, 80-IA, 80-IB, 80-IC, 80-ID, 80JJA, 80LA, 92E, 115JB or 115JC, such a report is to be furnished electronically on or before the date of filing the ITR.