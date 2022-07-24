Income Tax Day 2022: Date, History & Significance

The Income Tax department will be celebrating the 162nd Income Tax Day or Aaykar Diwas on 24 July 2022. This day has been celebrated in India since 2010.

It was in the year 2010 that the IT department decided to observe July 24 as the day for the annual celebration, marking 150 years of the levy, from that year onwards.

Income tax was first levied as a duty in the year 1860 and the authority to levy I-T came into force on July 24 of the same year. That is why 24 July holds such importance for the Income Tax department.

Let's have a look look at the history and significance of Income Tax Day 2022.