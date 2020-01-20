IMF Lowers India’s 2019 Growth Estimate to 4.8% Citing NBFC Stress

It expects growth to be 5.8 percent in 2020 and rise to 6.5 percent in 2021.

India-born IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said growth in India slowed sharply owing to stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth.

China's growth has been revised upward by 0.2 percent to 6 per cent for 2020, reflecting the trade deal with the United States, she added.