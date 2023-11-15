IITF Trade Fair New Delhi: Start Date, End Date, Time, Tickets, Theme, and Venue

The 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) New Delhi kicked off from 14 November 2023 and will conclude on 27 November. This year, the theme of IITF is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade". Taking place at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the trade fair is an opportunity for almost 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad to showcase their products. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are the focussed states in this mega event of the year.
Foreign countries like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Iran, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, and UAE will exhibit their multipurpose products in diverse fields. The fair is one of the largest trade exhibitions encompassing both B2B and B2C components. Let us check out the date, time, venue, tickets, theme, and other important details about IITF 2023 New Delhi below.
IITF Trade Fair Delhi Start Date
The IITF trade fair New Delhi started from Tuesday, 14 November 2023.
IITF Trade Fair Delhi End Date
The IITF trade fair New Delhi will end on 27 November 2023.
What Is the Theme of IITF Trade Fair Delhi 2023
The theme of IIT 2023 New Delhi is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade."
IITF Trade Fair Delhi Ticket Prices and Other Details
Following is the ticket prices of IITF 2023.
Business Visitors
Adults on Non-weekend Days: Rs 500
Adults on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 500
Child on Non-weekend Days: Rs 150
Child on on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 200
Senior Citizens: Free
Specially Abled: Free
General Public
Adults on Non-weekend Days: Rs 80
Adults on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 150
Child on Non-weekend Days: Rs 40
Child on on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 60
Senior Citizens: Free
Specially Abled: Free
Season Ticket for Business Day Visitors (5 days): Rs 1800
Season Ticket for Non-business Day Visitors (9 days): Rs 800
Season Ticket for Exhibitors (14 Days): Rs 2000
When and Where To Get the IITF 2023 Tickets
The IITF trade fair entry tickets 2023 will be available across 55 metro stations of the city. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)," IITF tickets will be available from 14 November for business victors and 19 November for general public.
The entry tickets will be available at only 55 selected metro stations including Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Barakhamba station among others, said DMRC.
IITF 2023 New Delhi Venue: Where Will the Trade Fair Take Place?
The 14 day India International Trade Fair 2023 will take place at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
IITF Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Entry Timings
The entry timings for IITF New Delhi 2023 is as follows.
Exhibitors: 9:30 am to 7:30 pm.
General Public: 10 am to 5:30 pm.
IITF Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Fair Timings
The fair time of IITF 2023 is 10 am to 7:30 pm from 14 to 27 November 2023.
IITF Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Entry Gates
The entry gates of IITF 2023 are:
Gate no 1 and 4 on Bhairon Road.
Gate no 6 and 10 on Mathura Road.
