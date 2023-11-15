ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair New Delhi: Start Date, End Date, Time, Tickets, Theme, and Venue

India International Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Date, timing, venue, tickets, theme, exhibitions, and more.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Business
2 min read
IITF Trade Fair New Delhi: Start Date, End Date, Time, Tickets, Theme, and Venue
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The 42nd edition of India International Trade Fair (IITF) New Delhi kicked off from 14 November 2023 and will conclude on 27 November. This year, the theme of IITF is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade". Taking place at Pragati Maidan in Delhi, the trade fair is an opportunity for almost 3,500 exhibitors from both India and abroad to showcase their products. Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra are the focussed states in this mega event of the year.

Foreign countries like Afghanistan, Vietnam, Tunisia, Kyrgystan, Lebanon, Iran, Bangladesh, Oman, Egypt, Nepal, Thailand, Turkiye, and UAE will exhibit their multipurpose products in diverse fields. The fair is one of the largest trade exhibitions encompassing both B2B and B2C components. Let us check out the date, time, venue, tickets, theme, and other important details about IITF 2023 New Delhi below.

Also Read

India vs New Zealand Semi-final: How To Watch IND vs NZ World Cup Live Streaming

India vs New Zealand Semi-final: How To Watch IND vs NZ World Cup Live Streaming
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair Delhi Start Date

The IITF trade fair New Delhi started from Tuesday, 14 November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair Delhi End Date

The IITF trade fair New Delhi will end on 27 November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What Is the Theme of IITF Trade Fair Delhi 2023

The theme of IIT 2023 New Delhi is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - United by Trade."

Also Read

Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhai Dooj? Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals

Bhai Dooj 2023: When Is Bhai Dooj? Check Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair Delhi Ticket Prices and Other Details

Following is the ticket prices of IITF 2023.

Business Visitors

  • Adults on Non-weekend Days: Rs 500

  • Adults on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 500

  • Child on Non-weekend Days: Rs 150

  • Child on on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 200

  • Senior Citizens: Free

  • Specially Abled: Free

General Public

  • Adults on Non-weekend Days: Rs 80

  • Adults on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 150

  • Child on Non-weekend Days: Rs 40

  • Child on on Weekend and Gazetted Holidays: Rs 60

  • Senior Citizens: Free

  • Specially Abled: Free

  • Season Ticket for Business Day Visitors (5 days): Rs 1800

  • Season Ticket for Non-business Day Visitors (9 days): Rs 800

  • Season Ticket for Exhibitors (14 Days): Rs 2000

Also Read

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images for Siblings

Happy Bhai Dooj 2023: Top Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Images for Siblings
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When and Where To Get the IITF 2023 Tickets

The IITF trade fair entry tickets 2023 will be available across 55 metro stations of the city. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)," IITF tickets will be available from 14 November for business victors and 19 November for general public.

The entry tickets will be available at only 55 selected metro stations including Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Dilshad Garden, Shahdara, Inderlok, Netaji Subhash Place, Rohini West, Rithala, Noida City Centre, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate and Barakhamba station among others, said DMRC.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF 2023 New Delhi Venue: Where Will the Trade Fair Take Place?

The 14 day India International Trade Fair 2023 will take place at the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC), Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Entry Timings

The entry timings for IITF New Delhi 2023 is as follows.

  • Exhibitors: 9:30 am to 7:30 pm.

  • General Public: 10 am to 5:30 pm.

Also Read

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & More

Jharkhand Foundation Day 2023: Date, History, Significance & More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Fair Timings

The fair time of IITF 2023 is 10 am to 7:30 pm from 14 to 27 November 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IITF Trade Fair New Delhi 2023: Entry Gates

The entry gates of IITF 2023 are:

  • Gate no 1 and 4 on Bhairon Road.

  • Gate no 6 and 10 on Mathura Road.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and business

Topics:  IITF   Trade Fair 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×