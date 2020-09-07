ICICI Bank-Videocon Case: ED Arrests Chanda Kochhar’s Husband

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, 7 September arrested husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case.

The ED has registered a criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) last year against Chanda Kochhar, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot of Videocon Group and others to probe alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of Rs 1,875-crore loans by ICICI Bank to the corporate group.

This ED action was based on a CBI FIR.

The CBI has named all the three and Dhoot's companies - Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL) and Videocon Industries Limited - in its case.