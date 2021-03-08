ICICI Bank Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates to 6.70%

India’s leading private sector bank ICICI on has reduced its home loan interest rate to 6.70 percent. The revised interest rate came into effect from 5 march 2021. As per the information provided by the bank, the revised interest rate is lowest in 10 years.

Customers interested in home loans can avail the interest rate of 6.70 percent up to the loan amount of Rs 75 lakh. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, interest rates charged will be 6.75 percent onwards. These revised rates can be availed till 31 March 2021.