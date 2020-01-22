‘Huge Potential in Indian Economy’: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

Kumar’s comments come at a time when India-born IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said that the downward revision of global growth forecast was largely due to the economic slowdown in India.

“We’ve had a significant downward revision for India, over a 100 basis point for each of these years. It’s probably the most important factor for the overall global downgrade of 0.1 percent,” she said in a conversation with BloomergQuint in Davos.

IMF on Monday lowered growth estimate for India to 4.8 percent for 2019, citing stress in the non-bank financial sector and weak rural income growth as the major factors for the downward revision.