Here’s How to Withdraw Cash Without Touching the ATM
ATM cardholders will now be able to withdraw cash from an ATM by scanning a QR code on the machine’s screen.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought our lives to a halt. Since it is a communicable disease, the country had to go through a lockdown. As a part of preventive measures, we avoided touching common things like ATM machines.
Keeping this in mind, AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL) in partnership with MasterCard has launched an end-to-end contactless cash withdrawal system using a mobile application.
“In the wake of the global pandemic, we have been working towards providing customers with a more streamlined and simplified user experience. Our new Touchless ATM solution is an extension of the flagship QR Cash solution which ensures safety of the users and will provide a seamless cash withdrawal experience with enhanced security.”Ravi B. Goyal, Chairman and MD, AGS Transact Technologies Limited
ATM cardholders will now be able to withdraw cash from an ATM by scanning a QR code on the machine’s screen. This will facilitate their transaction without having to touch the surface.
“The seamless, cardless and touchless withdrawal method is designed to provide easy transaction flow, without the need to touch the ATM screen or enter the pin. It will help in minimising apprehension and reinstate customer confidence in using ATMs in the current scenario.”Mahesh Patel, President & Group Chief Technology Officer, AGSTTL
How to Make Contactless Transaction?
- Open the Bank mobile application on your smartphone and select QR Cash Withdrawal.
- Enter the amount you wish to withdraw on the mobile app.
- Scan the QR code on the ATM screen.
- Confirm the amount by clicking on ‘proceed’ in the app.
- Enter the mPin no. to authenticate the transaction
- Collect the Cash & Receipt.
AGSTTL had earlier introduced UPI-QR based Cash withdrawal solution in partnership with Bank of India. It was not entirely touchless though.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.