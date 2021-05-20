Link SBI Bank Account with Aadhaar Card to Get Govt Subsidies
SBI savings account can be linked to Aadhaar Card using internet banking or by visiting an SBI branch.
India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has made it mandatory for its customers to link their bank account with their Aadhaar Card to get government subsidies.
The Government of India provides several subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer. So, to avail of these benefits, SBI customers need to link their Aadhaar number to their SBI bank accounts.
"We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer (sic)," said SBI on its Twitter handle.
The bank further stated that the customers can get in touch with their nearest SBI branch to seed their account with Aadhaar. They can also do the same using internet banking facilities and SBI ATMs.
How can you check whether your bank account is linked to your Aadhaar Card or not?
- Visit uidai.gov.in.
- Click on ‘Check Aadhaar/Bank Account Linking Status’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.
- Key in your 12-digit Aadhaar Number.
- Enter security code and click on ‘Send OTP’.
- You will get an OTP on your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.
- Login using that OTP.
- You will get details about your Aadhaar card.
However, customers must note that as per the Supreme Court order, it is not mandatory to link your Aadhaar Card to your bank accounts.
