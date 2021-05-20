Link SBI Bank Account with Aadhaar Card to Get Govt Subsidies

India's leading public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has made it mandatory for its customers to link their bank account with their Aadhaar Card to get government subsidies.

The Government of India provides several subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer. So, to avail of these benefits, SBI customers need to link their Aadhaar number to their SBI bank accounts.

"We would like to inform our customers that Aadhaar Card seeding is mandatory for those desirous of receiving any benefit or subsidy from Govt. of India through Direct Benefit Transfer (sic)," said SBI on its Twitter handle.

The bank further stated that the customers can get in touch with their nearest SBI branch to seed their account with Aadhaar. They can also do the same using internet banking facilities and SBI ATMs.