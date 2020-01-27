How Madhya Pradesh is Driving Investment and Industrial Growth

The recently concluded BloombergQuint MP Growth Forum at Bhopal saw many engaging discussions on investment and industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. A fireside chat between Kamal Nath, Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh and Raghav Bahl, founder and editor-in-chief of Quintillion Media covered several key issues around the state government completing its first year as well as the way ahead. Various other panel discussions with prominent policymakers and industry leaders also threw light upon a range of issues like; power, safety, agriculture and employment scenario in the state.