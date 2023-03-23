Hindenburg Research Takes Aim, This Time Against Payments Company Block
The US-based short seller that had levelled allegations of money laundering against Adani Group is back at it.
Digital payments company Block has been accused of misleading investors in a report put out by Hindenburg Research on Thursday, 23 March.
Driving the news: The short-seller said that it's betting on a decline in Block's share prices.
The report against Block was the result of a two-year-long investigation led by Hindenburg's founder Nathan Anderson
In a nutshell: Hindenburg broadly accused Block of a willingness to "facilitate fraud, avoid regulation & dress up predatory products as revolutionary tech."
The company "overstated genuine user counts and understated customer acquisition costs for years," Hindenburg alleged
Cash App, a peer-to-peer (P2P) payment app owned by Block, is allegedly rampant with "criminal activity and fraud."
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is the chairman of Block
The company was established in 2009 to offer payment and mobile banking services for merchants and consumers
Why it matters: Shares of Block slumped by 20 percent to $58.35 in New York in US pre-market trading, according to Bloomberg.
Flashback: In January, Hindenburg Research had accused Adani Group of carrying out an elaborate "con".
The billion-dollar conglomerate was accused of stock market manipulation and money laundering
Five trading days later, Gautam Adani's net worth had reduced by nearly $70 billion
The report had also led to the withdrawal of Adani Enterprises' Rs 20,000-crore FPO
