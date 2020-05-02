Even as the world seems to have ‘shut down’ overnight, as of a couple of months now, our frontline heroes – heath workers, doctors, police, delivery boys, journalists, government staff and municipal workers continue to render services outside the safety of their homes, to ensure that the rest of us remain safe and enjoy basic amenities. This, while staying home and practising physical distancing of course.These are dark, unprecedented times, and our essential services workers could certainly do with some love, praise, applause – or even just a nod of acknowledgement and respect.Watch: Mumbai Doctors Battling COVID-19 Share Their ExperiencesDark Times, But #HumHaarNahiMaanengeIt is with this in mind, that HDFC Bank has released #HumHaarNahiMaanenge, an uplifting song by AR Rahman – a song of hope, and one that inspires us to make a difference, no matter how small. Composed by AR Rahman and written by Prasoon Joshi, ‘Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge’ salutes the indomitable spirit of Indians who are putting up a brave fight against the pandemic.Here is the video:A Song of Hope & StrengthRahman’s ‘Hum Haar Nahi Maanenge’ calls upon people across the board to stay strong and hopeful in these trying times, and to not give up. At a time of such uncertainty, when the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel seems to be all but impossible to reach, this song for HDFC Bank’s COVID-19 fight, serves as a reminder that we are in this together, and this too shall pass.It also shows us how collective action can help us overcome this, and all we need is kindness, courage and the will to serve society.This soulful number has brought together an ensemble of musical talents from across the country – Mohit Chauhan, Jonita Gandhi, Sivamani, Harshdeep Kaur, Javed Ali and Clinton Cerejo, among others.What HDFC Bank and Others Are Doing to Fight COVID-19Like many other organisations, corporations, industries and individuals, HDFC Bank has come forward to do its bit in the fight against COVID-19 – committing to support India by encouraging people to donate to the PM-CARES Fund. Each time this song is shared, the bank will contribute Rs 500 to the fund. The HDFC Group has already contributed Rs 150 crore to the fund.So, enjoy this soulful number with your family while you stay in this weekend, and share it with your friends. Do your bit. Every drop makes an ocean – every share counts.COVID-19 Heroes: Doctors Spread Positivity With ‘Song of Hope’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)