HCL Tech’s Roshni Nadar Wealthiest Woman on Kotak-Hurun List 

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Technologies is the wealthiest woman on the list, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon and Leena Gandhi Tewari, USV.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon, is the wealthiest self-made woman on the list. Eight US$ billionaires are on the list, while 38 have wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above. 19 women from this list also feature in the Hurun India Rich List 2020, and six women have made it to the Hurun Global Rich List 2020.