For Second Time in a Row, GST Collection Above Rs 1 Lakh Crore

For the second time in a row, the GST revenue collection remained above the Rs 1 lakh crore mark with the December mop-up at Rs 1.03 lakh crore, indicating a pick-up in consumption.

GST collection in November stood at Rs 1,03,492 crore. Before that, it was in July when the mop-up crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark at Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

The GST collection stood at Rs 94,726 crore in December 2018, as per an official statement.

According to official sources, the GST revenue last month reflects a pick-up in consumption and improvement in compliances.