Govt Only Thinking Business, Not People: SC on Loan EMI Interests

Justice Bhushan said that will be as good as shelving the issue and the Centre will have to make its stand very clear. Solicitor General informed the top court that Centre is working in association with the RBI to ease out the difficulties for people who have availed loans.

Justice Bhushan observed that the ongoing circumstances happened due to the nationwide lockdown. Justice Shah added this is not the time to think about business only.

The bench said the Centre has to put its stand on affidavit.

The top court granted one-week time to Mehta to file an affidavit clarifying Centre's stand and posted the matter for further hearing on 1 September.

The observation from the top court came on petitions filed by Gajendra Sharma and others against the financial institutions levying interest on loans during the moratorium period.