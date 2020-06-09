Domestic gold futures rise by 0.74 percent on Tuesday, 9 June, tracking global rates, as the country slowly eased restriction in a phased manner under Unlock 1.0.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 46,440 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have fell by 0.17 percent to Rs 48,105 per kg today.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & MoreAccording to the business website goodreturns.in, today the price of 24-carat gold is 46,400 rupees per ten gram in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 48,510 per ten gram.Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 47,310 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 46,000 per 10 gram. Gold price in Bangalore is around Rs 47,780 per 10 gram.Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 48,510 per 10 gram. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 46,000 per ten gram. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 48,510 per 10 grams.22-Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreAccording to the business website goodreturns.in, today the price of 22-carat gold is 45,200 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,470 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 46,010 per 10-gram.Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 45,810 per 10 gram. In Bangalore, the price of gold is around Rs 43,800 per 10 gram. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 44,470 per 10 gram. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 45,000 per ten gram. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,470 per 10 gram.Gold Rate in India for Last 10 Days We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.