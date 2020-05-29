Domestic gold futures rise by 0.40 percent on Friday, 29 May, tracking global rates, as the country remained in the fourth phase of an extended lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 46,590 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have jumped by 0.60 percent to Rs 48,840 per kg today.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & MoreAccording to the business website goodreturns.in, today the price of 24-carat gold is 47,300 rupees per ten gram in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 48,790 per ten gram.Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 47,010 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 46,950 per 10 gram. Gold price in Bangalore is around Rs 47,890 per 10 gram.Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 48,790 per 10 gram. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 46,950 per ten gram. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 48,790 per 10 grams.22-Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreAccording to the business website goodreturns.in, today the price of 22-carat gold is 45,550 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is Rs 44,720 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 46,010 per 10-gram.Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 45,950 per 10 gram. In Bangalore, the price of gold is around Rs 43,900 per 10 gram. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 44,720 per 10 gram. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 45,950 per ten gram. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,720 per 10 gram. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.