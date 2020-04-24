Gold prices on Friday, 24 April, rose by Rs 315 to Rs 46,742 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June traded higher by Rs 315, or 0.68 percent, at Rs 46,742 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,400 lots.The yellow metal for August delivery edged up by Rs 269, or 0.58 percent, to Rs 46,696 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 16,383 lots.Fresh positions built up by participants mainly led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.Silver Futures Rise on Spot DemandSilver prices on Friday rose 1 percent to Rs 42,224 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 418, or 1 percent, to Rs 42,224 per kg in 3,444 lots.Similarly, the white metal for July delivery was trading higher by Rs 383, or 0.9 percent, at Rs 42,912 per kg in 2,126 lots.However, in the international market, silver was quoting 0.36 percent lower at $15.47 per ounce in New York.