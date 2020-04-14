Gold Rate 10 April: Gold Prices Rise To Rs 46,255 Per 10 Grams
A constant fluctuation is seen in the futures market these days. There has been a rise in the prices of gold and silver today. On 14 April 2020, gold prices have increased by about 2.12 percent to about Rs 46,255 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.51 percent to around Rs 43,725 per kg.
24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,930 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 44,510 per ten grams. Gold price in Kolkata is around Rs 44,780 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 43,930 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 43,110 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 44,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 43,930 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 44,510 per 10 grams.
22-Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and More
Talking about 22-carat gold price, the gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 40,850 per ten grams. Gold price in Mumbai today is around Rs 42,930 per ten grams. The gold rate in Delhi is around Rs 43,130 per ten grams. Gold rate in Kolkata is around Rs 42,000 per ten grams. In Bangalore, it is around Rs 39,520 per ten grams.
What is Bullion Market?
The bullion market is the place where the trade between the precious metals like gold and silver takes place. London’s bullion market is considered the global trading platform of gold and silver.
Also, bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.