Gold Rate 9 April: Gold Prices Rise to Rs 45,100 Per 10 Grams
Due to the coronavirus lockdown, for the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices have seen a huge jump, which is why the gold rate has crossed Rs 45,000 per 10-gram today. At the same time, silver prices have crossed Rs 43,000 per kg today.
On 9 April 2020, the price of gold has increased by about 0.35 percent to Rs 45,100 per ten grams. At the same time, the price of silver has increased by 0.03 percent to around Rs 43,151 per kg.
24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about 44,150 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,800 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 44,960 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,900 per 10 grams. Gold price in Bangalore is around Rs 43,910 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 43,800 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 42,900 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 43,800 per 10 grams.
22-Carat Gold Price in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 22-carat gold is about 42,180 rupees per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 40,040 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 41,410 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 41,900 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, the price of gold is around Rs 39,510 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is around Rs 40,040 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,900 per ten grams. Gold price in Visakhapatnam is around Rs 40,040 per 10 grams.
