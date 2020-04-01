Gold Rate 1 April: Slight Rise In Prices of Precious Metals Today
The stock market has been witnessing a constant fluctuation lately. Today, gold and silver saw an increase in prices. On 1 April 2020, gold prices have increased by about 0.22 percent to about Rs 43,051 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.63 percent to around Rs 39,773 per kg.
Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and More
According to the business website goodreturns.com, today the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,300 per ten grams in New Delhi. Gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,170 per ten grams. The gold price in Kolkata is around Rs 43,210 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,750 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru is around Rs 43,100 per 10 grams. In Hyderabad, the gold price is around Rs 43,170 per 10 grams today. The price of gold in Nagpur is around Rs 41,750 per ten grams, whereas, in Visakhapatnam, the gold price is around Rs 43,170 per 10 grams.
Gold Price on 31 March
The price of gold in New Delhi was around Rs 43,590 per ten grams on 31 March 2020. the gold rate in Chennai was around Rs 43,360 per ten grams. In Kolkata, the gold prices were around Rs 43,200 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai today was Rs 42,100 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, the gold price was Rs 43,290 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad was Rs 43,360 per 10 grams yesterday. The gold price in Nagpur was Rs 42,100 per ten grams. Lastly, in Visakhapatnam the gold price was around Rs 43,360 per 10 grams.
Which Gold Is Considered As The Purest?
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)