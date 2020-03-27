Gold Rate For 27 March 2020: Gold Prices Decrease By 0.35% Today
There is constant fluctuation in the prices of gold and silver on a daily basis. As the prices increased slightly by 0.01 percent yesterday, today on Friday, 27 March, there has been a huge drop in the gold rates.
The price of gold has fallen by about 0.35 percent to Rs 41,212 per ten grams. At the same time, the price of silver has fallen by 0.27 percent to Rs 41,212 per kg.
Gold Prices Today in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai
According to goodreturns.in, the price of 24-carat gold is about Rs 43,260 per ten grams in Delhi. The gold rate in Chennai today is around Rs 44,820 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata today are around Rs 43,560 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is around Rs 42,180 per 10 grams. Today the price of gold in Bengaluru is Rs 43,600 per 10 grams. The gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,820 per 10 grams. In Nagpur, the price of gold is around Rs 42,180 per ten grams. Lastly, the gold price in Visakhapatnam today is Rs 44,820 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate On 26 March
According to Good Returns.in, the price of 24-carat gold on March 26 in Delhi was around Rs 43,160 per ten grams. The gold rate in Chennai was around Rs 44,720 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata were around Rs 43,460 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai today was Rs 42,080 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru was Rs 43,500 per 10 grams. The gold price in Hyderabad was Rs 44,500 per 10 grams.
Consider This Gold 99.5% Pure
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
