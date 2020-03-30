Gold Prices For 30 March 2020: Gold Rate Falls By 0.79% Today

The spread of coronavirus in India is not only affecting society and public health, but it is also affecting the economy, and we can see the results in the stock market.

For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate in the stock market. Today, on 30 March 2020, once again, the prices of gold and silver have descended. The price of gold fell by about 0.79 percent to Rs 42,200 per ten grams, whereas, the silver prices have fallen by 3.19 percent to Rs 39,589 per kg.