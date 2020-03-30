Gold Prices For 30 March 2020: Gold Rate Falls By 0.79% Today
The spread of coronavirus in India is not only affecting society and public health, but it is also affecting the economy, and we can see the results in the stock market.
For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate in the stock market. Today, on 30 March 2020, once again, the prices of gold and silver have descended. The price of gold fell by about 0.79 percent to Rs 42,200 per ten grams, whereas, the silver prices have fallen by 3.19 percent to Rs 39,589 per kg.
Gold Prices Today in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai
According to the business website, goodreturns.in, today the price of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is around Rs 43,730 per ten grams. The gold rate in Chennai is around Rs 43,395 per ten grams. Gold prices in Kolkata are around Rs 43,170 per 10-gram. Gold price in Mumbai is Rs 42,547 per 10 grams. In Bangalore, the gold price today is Rs 43,320 per 10 grams. Gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 43,395 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Nagpur is Rs 42,547 per ten grams. In Visakhapatnam, the gold price is Rs 43,395 per 10 grams.
Price of Gold For Last 10 Days
Price of gold from 21 March to 30 March 2020 are given down below:
- 21 March - Rs 41,700 per 10-grams
- 22 March - Rs 41,710 per 10-grams
- 23 March - Rs 41,750 per 10-grams
- 24 March - Rs 42,060 per 10-grams
- 25 March - Rs 43,070 per 10-grams
- 26 March - Rs 43,250 per 10-grams
- 27 March - Rs 45,200 per 10-grams
- 28 March - Rs 43,710 per 10-grams
- 29 March - Rs 43,720 per 10 grams
- 30 March - Rs 42,200 per ten grams
Consider This Gold 99.5% Pure
Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.