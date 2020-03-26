Gold Rate 26 March 2020: Slight Increase in Gold Prices Today
There are constant fluctuations in the prices of gold and silver on a daily basis. Today, on 26 March 2020, there has been a surge in the gold rates.
The price of gold has increased by about 0.01 percent to Rs 42,220 per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices have fallen by about 1.53 percent, to Rs 41,067 per kg.
Gold Prices Today From Delhi, Chennai to Mumbai
According to goodreturns.in, if you talk about the price of 24-carat gold, then in Delhi the price is around Rs 43,160 per ten grams. Whereas, the gold rate in Chennai today is around Rs 44,720 per ten grams. In Kolkata, the gold prices today are around Rs 43,460 per 10-gram. In Mumbai, the gold price today is Rs 42,080 per 10 grams. In Bengaluru, the gold rate is Rs 43,500 per 10 grams today. Lastly, the gold price in Hyderabad is Rs 44,500 per 10 grams.
Gold Rate on 25 March 2020
In Delhi, the gold prices on 25 March were around 42,070 rupees per ten grams. In Chennai, it was around Rs 43,630 per ten grams. Whereas, in Kolkata the gold prices yesterday were around Rs 42,370 per 10-gram. In Mumbai, the prices were around Rs 40,970 per 10 grams. The price of gold in Bengaluru was Rs 42,420 per 10 grams and in Hyderabad, it was around Rs 43,630 per 10 grams. Bullion gold and silver are officially considered to be at least 99.5 percent pure and are in the form of ingots or bars.
Consider This Gold 99.5% Pure
Gold and Silver Price in International Market
If we talk about the international market, the prices of both gold and silver were stable on Wednesday 25 March. Globally, on 25 March 2020, gold was at $ 1,600 an ounce and silver at $ 14.28 an ounce.
