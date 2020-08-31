Gold Price 31 August: Gold Price Rises to Rs 51,681 Per 10 Gram
Domestic gold futures on Monday, 31 August, rose by 0.45 percent with the price closing at Rs 51,681 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices also rose by 1.21 percent to Rs 66,776 per kg.
As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorate, investors have been leaning towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.
The Centre on Sunday, 30 August, announced guidelines for ‘Unlock 4’, which will be implemented till 30 September.
24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
22-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More
Gold Price in India in Last 10 Days
