Domestic gold futures held firm on Tuesday, 23 June, and rose only by 0.01 percent as a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide dampened investor sentiment.As conditions in COVID-19 hotspots like United States of America and India deteriorates, investors lean towards the safe-haven of the yellow metal.For the past few days, the prices of gold and silver have continued to fluctuate. Today, the gold prices closed at Rs 47,947 per 10 gram. At the same time, silver prices have risen by 0.14 percent to Rs 48,568 per kg today.24-Carat (24K) Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai & More22-Carat (22K) Gold Price in Delhi, aMumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur and MoreGold Price in India in Last 10 Days